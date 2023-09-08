Malayalam movie industry now faces a box office slump2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:16 PM IST
It is common for Malayalam films to be made on budgets of ₹8-10 crore, and those deemed hits to earn ₹15-20 crore at the box office.
New Delhi: The stream of hit Malayalam movies of the last few years has thinned to a trickle, with barely three movies seeing box office success this year. Other than RDX, 2018 and Romancham, there has been nothing of note this year, worrying filmmakers about the commercial viability of their projects.