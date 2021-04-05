Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' to clash with Eid release of Salman Khan

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil has announced that his latest film, crime drama Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, will release in cinemas on Eid in May, a coveted date that has also been grabbed by Salman Khan’s Radhe and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2.

Although a shuffle in dates is possible owing to the rise in covid cases, the Eid weekend is also expected to see the release of Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film Acharya, Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Marakkar-Arabikadalinte Simham and Venkatesh’s Telugu film Narappa.

The shutdown of around 1,500 screens during the covid-19 pandemic last year, and multiplexes still not having been able to restart all their properties, will not serve the Indian film industry well this summer as it packs each weekend with multiple films.

Trade experts say the bigger films could eat into as much as 50% of smaller films’ business and not have breathing space themselves as there will be too many new titles lined up each week for too few cinemas. While clashes were common even pre-covid, the shutdown of screens is a real challenge for the industry as a backlog of films hits theatres.

“A lot of theatres, particularly single screens, will have to hedge bets one way or the other because there is no doubt there will be a clutter in cinemas, given the way announcements are coming in," Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas had said in an earlier interview to Mint. Since occupancies are limited to 50% in several states and revenue will be lower in the first few weeks, all films will try and extend their run, Puri pointed out. This would make for way more competition than was the case before the pandemic when it was easy to make more than 50% of your overall box office over the first week and even recover production costs.

