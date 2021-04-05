Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' to clash with Eid release of Salman Khan

“A lot of theatres, particularly single screens, will have to hedge bets one way or the other because there is no doubt there will be a clutter in cinemas, given the way announcements are coming in," Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas had said in an earlier interview to Mint. Since occupancies are limited to 50% in several states and revenue will be lower in the first few weeks, all films will try and extend their run, Puri pointed out. This would make for way more competition than was the case before the pandemic when it was easy to make more than 50% of your overall box office over the first week and even recover production costs.