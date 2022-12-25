Mammootty’s new film to release in January 20231 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 01:16 PM IST
Mammootty’s new Malayalam film ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery will release in cinemas in January 2023. It has been jointly produced by Mammootty and Pellissery.