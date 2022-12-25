Mammootty’s new film to release in January 2023

The 2000s were a period of critical and commercial success for the actor. His performance in the Hindi and English-language bilingual biopic ‘Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’ (2000) won him the National Film Award for Best Actor, and he gained much recognition for ‘Kaazcha’ (2004) and ‘Paleri Manikyam’ (2009). He garnered further critical praise for the satire ‘Pranchiyettan & the Saint’ (2010), drama ‘Varsham’ (2014), period drama ‘Pathemari’ and black comedy ‘Unda’ (2019), receiving several awards for the first three. His commercial hit releases include the period action ‘Mamangam’ and ‘Madhura Raja’ in 2019, and the action thriller ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ in 2022.

