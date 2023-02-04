Mammootty-starrer ‘Christopher’ to release on 9 February
The Malayalam-language action thriller has been directed by B. Unnikrishnan and written by Udaykrishna.
Mammootty-starrer Christopher will release in cinemas on 9 February. The Malayalam-language action thriller has been directed by B. Unnikrishnan and written by Udaykrishna.
