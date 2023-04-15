Mani Ratnam’s ‘PS-2’ to release in 4DX1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST
It is the first south Indian film to be released in the format. Ponniyin Selvan is set in the 10th Century and revolves around the early life of Chola Prince Arunmozhi Varman who was later known as the Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola.
New Delhi: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-2 will release in 4DX, a cinema format which allows films to be augmented with various practical effects, including motion-seats, wind, strobe-lights, simulated-snow, and scents. It is the first south Indian film to be released in the format.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×