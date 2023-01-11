Mani Ratnam’s ‘PS-2’ to release on 28 April

His other films over the years include Agni Natchathiram in 1988 that deals with the story of step-brothers played by Prabhu and Karthik, Telugu movie Geethanjali starring Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar, Anjali (1990) starring Raghuvaran and Revathy, India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category that year, Thalapathi (1991), starring Rajinikanth and Mammootty, Roja, a romantic film starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo, black comedy Thiruda Thiruda (1993), Bombay starring Swamy and Manisha Koirala, Dil Se.. starring Shah Rukh Khan and Koirala, Guru, a biographical film based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani and crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, among others.