‘Ponniyin Selvan-2’ sets the cash registers ringing overseas1 min read 05 May 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Ponniyin Selvan is set in the 10th Century and revolves around the early life of Chola Prince Arunmozhi Varman who was later known as the Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola.
After a host of underwhelming films, Tamil period drama Ponniyin Selvan-2 has crossed the $4 million mark at the overseas box office, making for a significant recovery in the market post-Covid.
