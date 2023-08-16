Manisha Sharma quits Viacom18 in first of possible exits1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:38 PM IST
At Viacom18, Sharma has been associated with properties such as 24, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star and others.
Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi mass entertainment, Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, has quit the company. This could be the first of multiple exits at the media and entertainment firm with Alok Jain having joined as president and head of Colors Hindi and regional, and many senior executives being made to report to him.