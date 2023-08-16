Manisha Sharma quits Viacom18 in first of possible exits

Prior to joining Colors, Sharma has worked with Sony Entertainment Television as non-fiction programming head and was responsible for the channel’s content strategy and conceptualization. During her tenure she launched shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dus Ka Dum, Comedy Circus, Crime Patrol and fiction properties like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Kkusum. She has also worked with brands like Channel V and UTV and been associated with Miditech’s drama series - Saara Aakash as creative director.