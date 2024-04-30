Manjummel Boys OTT release: The Malayalam survival thriller, Manjummel Boys released in February this year. The film received massive success at the box office and is now ready for its OTT release on Disney+Hotstar. The movie will release on May 5.

The movie features several senior actors including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese Ganapathi, etc. The Malayalam thriller is based on a true event and has been written and produced by Parava Films. The movie presents the story of a group of friends who embark on a vacation in 2006.

Manjummel Boys OTT release: When and where to watch Malayalam movie

People waiting for the OTT release of Manjummel Boys can watch the film on Disney+Hotstar from May 5.

About the Manjummel Boys movie

The movie received an impressive rating of 8.6 on IMDb. The movie will be available for watching not only in Malayalam language but can also be watched in Hindi as well. The movie showcases the story of a group of friends in 2006. The movie begins with the story of group of men embarking on a journey to the renownned Gunaa caves. The place has been named after Kamal Haasan's iconic 1991 film shot in the same location.

As the film moves ahead, the audience gets to know about how the group of friends is stuck. The movie portrays how the men move against all odds to rescue one of their own from a perilous predicament. "Manjummel Boys" also serves as a revival for the timeless song "Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan" from "Gunaa," seamlessly woven into pivotal moments throughout the film.

