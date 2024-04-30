Manjummel Boys OTT release: Malayalam survival thriller to start streaming on THIS platform; check when
Manjummel Boys OTT release: After receiving positive response on theatres in February, the Malayalam survival thriller movie is ready for its OTT launch on May 5.
Manjummel Boys OTT release: The Malayalam survival thriller, Manjummel Boys released in February this year. The film received massive success at the box office and is now ready for its OTT release on Disney+Hotstar. The movie will release on May 5.
