Marathi film ‘Bali’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Movies made in smaller regional markets barely ever make more than the cost of their production at the box office. Part of this has to do with the fact that these films are concept-driven and do not come with much star value. Actors in these industries are not really hero-worshipped like in Bollywood and in the south. “Even OTT platforms are not as keen to pick these films up," Marathi film producer Akshay Bardapurkar had said in an earlier interview, adding that at least 60-70 Marathi films are ready for release. Their producers are just waiting to sell these movies somehow and exit the business since they have already gone bankrupt with interest costs mounting," he had said.