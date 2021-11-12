Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  Marathi film ‘Chumbak’ to stream on SonyLIV

Marathi film ‘Chumbak’ to stream on SonyLIV

Chumbak is directed by Sandeep Modi, has been presented by Akshay Kumar, and stars lyricist Swanand Kirkire in the lead role. The festival favourite had released in cinemas in 2018. (Photo: Twitter @CINEMATENT)
1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Lata Jha

  • Video streaming services, which saw a surge in viewership in 2020, are expanding their content libraries by turning to festival favourites that have long been shunned by cinemas in India or found limited screenings.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Marathi film Chumbak will start streaming on SonyLIV on 12 November. The slice-of-life drama directed by Sandeep Modi, has been presented by Akshay Kumar and stars lyricist Swanand Kirkire in the lead role. The festival favourite had released in cinemas in 2018.

To be sure, video streaming services, which saw a surge in viewership in 2020, are expanding their content libraries by turning to festival favourites that have long been shunned by cinemas in India or found limited screenings.

US streaming site Netflix had brought Eeb Allay Ooo this February, a Hindi film that premiered at the 2019 Pingyao International Film Festival and was selected for the Berlin International Film Festival last year.

Last year, SonyLIV had acquired Manoj Bajpayee’s Bhonsle and Rajat Kapoor’s dark comedy Kadakh while ZEE5 got Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Ghoomketu and Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha-The Final Test.

While Bhonsle, co-produced by Bajpayee, had toured the festival circuit in 2018 including Busan, Dharamshala, Rotterdam, and Singapore, Kadakh was part of the south Asian International Film Festival in 2019. Neither found a theatrical release. Jha’s take on the education system, Pareeksha that premiered at the International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2019 was released as a ZEE5 original while Ghoomketu, also available on the same platform, had remained without distribution buyers for a couple of years.

A paucity of new content following a gradual resumption in production of web originals along with availability of movies with a recognisable name has sparked interest in these titles. Plus, compared to the 25-30 crore price tag for acquisition of new films, these titles may come for as little as 10 crore, media experts said.

India’s limited screen count is the primary reason for several films not finding releases in theatres. The Hindi film industry makes around 2,000 films a year, but there’s space for only 200-300 to release in the 9,527 theatres across the country. Around 30-40% of the films made in the past five years have not been released.

