Marathi film ‘Ved’ crosses Rs. 27 crore1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 02:27 PM IST
Marathi romantic drama ‘Ved’ directed by Riteish Deshmukh and featuring him in the lead role has set the cash registers ringing, making over Rs. 27 crore at the box office at last count.