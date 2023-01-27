Marathi film ‘Ved’ crosses ₹55 crore in box office collections1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Smaller regional films have been slow in recovery from the pandemic, garnering less than 40% of pre-covid traffic at the box office.
Marathi romantic drama Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh and featuring him in the lead role has emerged as one of the highest grossers in the language, making over Rs. 55 crore at the box office at last count.
