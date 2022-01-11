NEW DELHI : To take advantage of openings in respective states, regional film industries have started announcing dates for the release of their new movies in cinemas.

Marathi films Ananta and Lochya Zaala Re will both hit screens on 11 February, the makers have said.

Films in regional languages such as Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam have managed to sustain impressive box office collections despite the big Bollywood line-up having been rolled out since Diwali.

Marathi film Jhimma, for instance, had made ₹5.83 crore within two weeks of release despite the 50% cap in Maharashtra and Hindi films like Sooryavanshi and Antim- The Final Truth running alongside. Dulquer Salman’s Kurup has set the cash registers ringing as has another Malayalam film Jan-E-Man. Bengali sports drama Golondaaj was even dubbed into Hindi after a successful run in its home state.

Trade experts say the word-of-mouth for these films has been positive and they have benefited from audiences looking for quality content post the pandemic, apart from the fact that ‘revenge viewing’ is taking place in substantial measure with people visiting theatres continually if they come once.

Smaller regional language film industries that do not boast of large budgets of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, are bleeding with the pandemic having created losses of nearly ₹600 crore, according to trade experts.

Not only are multiple projects stuck with interest costs mounting for producers, but also content in these languages have still not picked up in a big way by large video streaming platforms which focus on languages with a bigger draw.

Producers active in these language industries have kept all future plans on hold, not green lighting any new films with the bigger worry being whether theatres will be able to allot adequate shows to these niche offerings once alongside Hindi releases.

