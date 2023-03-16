Marathi, Odia, other languages join pan-India movie wave

Producer Anand Pandit, who has rights to his next Kannada project Kabzaa in multiple languages, said he would take a call on whether to remake or dub it in different languages for diverse markets. “The point is that today film-goers are language agnostic, and OTT platforms have also made audiences patient with subtitles. If a story is made well and promoted smartly, it will penetrate markets that just a few years ago were not open to experiencing an unfamiliar milieu or culture. It is true that dubbing cannot capture idiosyncratic metaphors and humour rooted in a region, but the global success of films like RRR and Pathaan shows that even when certain things are lost in translation, the power of cinema connects people across the world," Pandit said. For sure, makers are now motivated by the prospect of earning larger revenues and also taking their films to a borderless, global audience, he added. Pandit has considered dubbing his Gujarati films Fakt Mahilao Maate and Tron Ekka in Hindi in the past.