Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer 'Barbie' available on OTT. Here's where to watch1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer ‘Barbie’ movie has achieved massive success at box office globally. The movie is available at Prime Video for viewers on rent.
Good news for all the OTT viewers who were keenly waiting to watch Barbie at home with their friends and family. Greta Gerwig's box office blockbuster is available on OTT. The movie can be watched on rent on Prime Video for ₹500. The biggest film of the year stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Mattel dolls, Barbie and Ken.