Good news for all the OTT viewers who were keenly waiting to watch Barbie at home with their friends and family. Greta Gerwig's box office blockbuster is available on OTT. The movie can be watched on rent on Prime Video for ₹500. The biggest film of the year stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Mattel dolls, Barbie and Ken.

Despite facing a tough competition from Nolan's Oppenheimer, Barbie earned a massive success at box office. The two movies also created a phenomenon named Barbenheimer.

The news of Barbie's relese on OTT was shared by Pime Video on its social media accounts.

"Did we hear you say hi barbie? Barbie now available on #PrimeVideoStore, rent now," said the caption of Prime VIdeo's post on instagram.

Barbie

The movie was directed by Greta Gerwig and earned her the title of first solo female director to earn $1 billion from film at global box office. The movie also features actors like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The movie's story revolves around the lead roles, Barbie and Ken, who were expelled from their world, ‘Barbie Land’. Later, the story focuses on their journey to the real world.