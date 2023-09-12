Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer ‘Barbie’ movie has achieved massive success at box office globally. The movie is available at Prime Video for viewers on rent.

Good news for all the OTT viewers who were keenly waiting to watch Barbie at home with their friends and family. Greta Gerwig's box office blockbuster is available on OTT. The movie can be watched on rent on Prime Video for ₹500. The biggest film of the year stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Mattel dolls, Barbie and Ken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite facing a tough competition from Nolan's Oppenheimer, Barbie earned a massive success at box office. The two movies also created a phenomenon named Barbenheimer.

The news of Barbie's relese on OTT was shared by Pime Video on its social media accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Did we hear you say hi barbie? Barbie now available on #PrimeVideoStore, rent now," said the caption of Prime VIdeo's post on instagram.