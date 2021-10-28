Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is expected Thursday to offer a more detailed vision of the metaverse, an online virtual realm where people would work, play and shop that he sees as key to the company attracting younger users.

The metaverse, he said earlier this week, would be a leading theme at the social-media giant’s annual developer forum called Facebook Connect, as he urged people to tune in to the online event, which is open to the public. Mr. Zuckerberg is scheduled for a keynote talk, to be followed by other speakers including John Carmack, consulting technology chief of the company’s Oculus virtual-reality business who is known for his past work on hit videogames such as “Doom" and “Quake."

Facebook is already investing heavily in creating that new reality of shared online spaces inhabited by digital avatars, with projects ranging from virtual-reality glasses to an e-commerce platform.

The company is adapting its structure as well. Mr. Zuckerberg said on an earnings call Monday that Facebook Reality Labs, which encompasses augmented-reality and virtual-reality products and services, is becoming a separate reporting unit and that spending for it would reduce this year’s total operating profit by $10 billion. More spending is planned in coming years, he has said.

The metaverse that Mr. Zuckerberg has been increasingly promoting also gives him a comfortable topic to focus on as Facebook faces intense criticism from lawmakers, researchers and users over revelations in The Wall Street Journal’s Facebook Files series, which showed that the company knows its platforms are riddled with flaws that cause harm. Mr. Zuckerberg has said the criticism paints a false picture of the company he co-founded.

He said on Monday’s call that the company was “retooling our teams to make serving young adults their North Star." That could dent user growth in some of Facebook’s traditional businesses in the near-term but would open new opportunities, he said.

Bank of America analysts in an investor note Tuesday called the metaverse a compelling concept that “has a reasonable chance of mass market adoption with Facebook’s strong backing." But they cautioned that the company’s ambitions in this area would likely take many years to come to fruition. “Long-term holders will need to have a strong belief in Facebook’s vision for the metaverse business model to want to hold the stock," the analysts said.

Mr. Zuckerberg could also announce a new company name Thursday. Tech publication the Verge has reported that Facebook has been considering a rebranding to signal it is looking to a future beyond its namesake social-media platform.

Facebook is one of many big tech companies with metaverse-related objectives. Microsoft Corp., Nvidia Corp., Unity Software Inc. and others have said they are developing tools, services or content for the metaverse.

Some early iterations of the metaverse already exist. Roblox Corp. and Epic Games Inc. have hosted virtual concerts with millions of attendees who appeared as avatars. Similarly, virtual-reality applications such as “Rec Room" and “AltspaceVR" let people socialize as avatars. Some tech-industry forecasters say in the future such experiences will evolve to become almost life-like.

Mr. Zuckerberg has said it would take time before the metaverse becomes lucrative for his company. “Building the foundational platforms for the metaverse will be a long road," he said on Monday’s call, adding, “Later in this decade is when we would sort of expect this to be more of a real business story."

Facebook said earlier this month that it plans to create 10,000 jobs in Europe over the next five years to work on metaverse-related endeavors. The company also has introduced Oculus-branded virtual-reality headsets, and it joined with Ray-Ban to develop smart sunglasses that went on sale for $299 last month. In August, Facebook launched public testing of Horizon Workrooms, an app that lets people wearing its Oculus Quest 2 headset enter virtual offices as avatars and participate in meetings while seeing their computer screen and board.

“I view this work as critical to our mission because delivering a sense of presence—like you’re right there with another person—that’s the holy grail of online social experiences," Mr. Zuckerberg said Monday.

