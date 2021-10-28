Mark Zuckerberg to sketch out Facebook’s metaverse vision

The metaverse, he said earlier this week, would be a leading theme at the social-media giant’s annual developer forum called Facebook Connect, as he urged people to tune in to the online event, which is open to the public. Mr. Zuckerberg is scheduled for a keynote talk, to be followed by other speakers including John Carmack, consulting technology chief of the company’s Oculus virtual-reality business who is known for his past work on hit videogames such as “Doom" and “Quake."

