Martin Scorsese announces film on Jesus Christ after meeting Pope Francis: Report1 min read 29 May 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Martin Scorsese, who is known for films like Goodfellas, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, Taxi driver, The Irishman and Gangs of New York said his declaration was in response to the Pope's ‘appeal to artists’
Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese has announced that he will be making a film on the life of Jesus Christ following his meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City over the weekend, reports said.
