Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese has announced that he will be making a film on the life of Jesus Christ following his meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City over the weekend, reports said.

Scorsese, who is known for films like Goodfellas, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, Taxi driver, The Irishman and Gangs of New York said his declaration was in response to the Pope's "appeal to artists".

"I have responded to the Pope's appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I'm about to start making it," Scorsese said during a conference at the Vatican, reported Variety citing multiple reports.

Thank you to Martin #Scorsese for accepting the invitation to join us of La Civiltà Cattolica and Georgetown University - along with his wife and daughter - in the meeting of 40 poets and writers from different Countries with #PopeFrancesco, who said among other things, "This is… pic.twitter.com/yG6bEyo2Wq — Antonio Spadaro (@antoniospadaro) May 27, 2023

“And I’m about to start making it," the director said, suggesting that this could be his next film.

Before attending the conference titled "The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination", Scorsese and his wife Helen Morris met Pope Francis on may 27 during a brief private audience at the Vatican.

The 80-year-old filmmaker also touched upon the meaning of his 1988 epic "The Last Temptation of Christ" and of "the subsequent step in his research on the figure of Jesus" represented by his 2016 drama "Silence" about the persecution of Jesuit Christians in 17th-century Japan.

Scorsese, film "Killers of the Flower Moon" received a world premiere at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival.