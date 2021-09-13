Martin Sorrell sees gulf between adland’s ‘two worlds’ getting bigger

Traditional groups have struggled to hang on to market share while Google and Facebook Inc. take the lead in the shift to digital advertising. Sorrell turned shopping basket manufacturer Wire and Plastic Products Plc into WPP Plc, the world’s biggest advertising group, with a streak of acquisitions from 1985. He left in 2018 and set up S4 Capital as a digital-only marketing services and ad tech firm.

