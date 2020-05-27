Marvel set to re-release 'Avengers', 'Iron Man 3' in Hong Kong

Toho Cinemas in Japan, the country's largest multiplex chain, has decided to lean heavily on the classics. Among the titles the company has brought back to the big screen are 'Ben-Hur,' 'The Wizard of Oz', 'East of Eden', 'Bonnie and Clyde' and 'Blade Runner'. 'Westside Story' and 'Rio Bravo' also were playing at several locations, along with other favourites of the 1980s and 90s, like 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and 'The Shawshank Redemption'.