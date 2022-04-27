Marvel to release new ‘Thor’ film on 8 July

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly ₹1,225 crore in India which was higher than ₹900 crore to ₹950 crore it earned in 2018
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Marvel Studios will release its new superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder in India on 8 July in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam other than English. It is intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is directed by Taika Waititi, and stars Chris Hemsworth, alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Marvel Studios will release its new superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder in India on 8 July in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam other than English. It is intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is directed by Taika Waititi, and stars Chris Hemsworth, alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.
To be sure, Marvel films have been setting the cash registers in India lately with Spider-Man: No Way Home having made ₹218 crore at the box office. Hollywood itself is off to a good start in India post the second covid wave with hits like Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Marvel’s Eternals.
To be sure, Marvel films have been setting the cash registers in India lately with Spider-Man: No Way Home having made ₹218 crore at the box office. Hollywood itself is off to a good start in India post the second covid wave with hits like Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Marvel’s Eternals.
The American film industry seems ready to stage a comeback to theatres. Last October, Walt Disney that had adopted hybrid models for recent films, bringing them out in theatres and on OTT simultaneously, said that the rest of its 2021 slate will have exclusive theatrical releases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly ₹1,225 crore in India which was higher than ₹900 crore to ₹950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localisation campaigns by Hollywood studios has added much to their appeal in the country. With fewer local films in theatres immediately after reopening of cinemas, the first batch of Hollywood titles helped restart recovery for the exhibition business, film industry experts said.