NEW DELHI : Marvel’s superhero film Eternals will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 12 January in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film had released in cinemas for the Diwali weekend along with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and had made ₹37.12 crore in box office collections.

Eternals is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is directed by Chloe Zhao, and stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

This July, Disney+ Hotstar had announced new subscription plans and original titles across web shows and films for the next few months. Starting September, services have been available for a mobile-only plan of ₹499 per year, ₹899 per year for two devices and ₹1,499 per year across four devices.

Moreover, Disney+ content, including English originals and Hollywood movies such as those from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that was only available in dubbed versions for VIP customers can now be accessed in the original format by all paid subscribers of Hotstar.

The company had also listed its slate of new shows, such as Ajay Devgn’s Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, historical drama The Empire starring Shabana Azmi and Kunal Kapoor, medical series Human starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, and the second season of family crime drama Aarya. The launches include thrillers and mysteries such as Six Suspects starring Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha, tech-thriller Escaype Live starring Siddharth and Javed Jaffrey, supernatural thriller Fear 1.0 starring Tisca Chopra and crime drama Gharshana, among others.

In an earnings call this August, Disney+ had said that Hotstar made up nearly 40% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the April to June quarter.

