Marvel’s new film ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ to release on 17 February1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 10:37 AM IST
American films that are increasingly finding an audience in small towns are driving the need for large-format cinemas in such places.
American films that are increasingly finding an audience in small towns are driving the need for large-format cinemas in such places.
Marvel’s new superhero film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release in cinemas on 17 February, 2023. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) and the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is directed by Peyton Reed, and stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly alongside Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O’Brian, and Bill Murray.