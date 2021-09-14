Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Marvel's new film 'Eternals' to arrive in India for Diwali

Marvel's new film 'Eternals' to arrive in India for Diwali

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, and featuring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie,
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Lata Jha

  • With gradual opening up of theatres across various states and the possibility of Maharashtra giving permissions later his month, Hollywood studios are looking at making up for lost time in India by bringing a bunch of movie titles 

NEW DELHI : Marvel’s latest superhero flick Eternals will arrive in Indian cinemas on 5 November for Diwali. Directed by Chloé Zhao, and featuring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie, the film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

With the gradual opening up of theatres across various states and the possibility of Maharashtra giving permissions later his month, Hollywood studios are looking at making up for the lost time in India by bringing a bunch of movie titles already released in other parts of the world.

Warner Bros has released movies like Fast and Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad, while Sony Pictures has Venom, Peter Rabbit 2 and Escape Room 2 which can fill the gap in theatres in the initial weeks when there are fewer Indian films available. Film trade experts said the opening of top metros especially in the south, has paved the way for these films whose major markets are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films notched up box office collections of nearly Rs. 1,225 crore in India which was higher than 900-950 crore earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localization campaigns by Hollywood studios has added much to their appeal in the country. 

Presuming sentiments remain subdued and people wary of visiting theatres over the next couple of months, the first batch of Hollywood titles could look at together making around Rs. 300 crore in box office collections, film industry experts said.

