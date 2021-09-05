Marvel’s new film ‘Shang-Chi’ brings relief for India’s movie business

Trade website Box Office India said best numbers for the film have come from the south with territories such as Andhra Pradesh showing excellent collections of around ₹70 lakh on day one, while Tamil Nadu and Mysuru also did well. Bengaluru, most of whose cinemas were open but hardly managed any collection so far, has also bounced back to business with the Hollywood release. The major contribution as far as Hindi markets go, has come from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, with the superhero flick beating the numbers of Godzilla Vs Kong that had released before the second covid wave. The collections have been managed without cities such as Mumbai and Pune which can contribute around 20% of the overall business for Hollywood releases.