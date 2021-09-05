Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Marvel’s new film ‘Shang-Chi’ brings relief for India’s movie business

Marvel’s new film ‘Shang-Chi’ brings relief for India’s movie business

Trade website Box Office India said best numbers for the film have come from the south with territories such as Andhra Pradesh showing excellent collections of around 70 lakh on day one.
2 min read . 11:30 AM IST Lata Jha

  • The Chinese film recorded an impressive box office collection of 6.5 crore within the first two days, besides making for the highest opening day number since the reopening of cinemas in July

NEW DELHI : A Chinese origin superhero film Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings has sprung an unexpected surprise in India, recording impressive box office collections of 6.5 crore within the first two days, besides making for the highest opening day number ( 3 crore) since the reopening of cinemas this July and the second highest first-day figures for a Hollywood film in India post the pandemic. The film beat the opening day earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom that released last month and had made around 2.5 crore on day one.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Shang-Chi is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Simu Liu along with Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung. The film has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Trade website Box Office India said best numbers for the film have come from the south with territories such as Andhra Pradesh showing excellent collections of around 70 lakh on day one, while Tamil Nadu and Mysuru also did well. Bengaluru, most of whose cinemas were open but hardly managed any collection so far, has also bounced back to business with the Hollywood release. The major contribution as far as Hindi markets go, has come from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, with the superhero flick beating the numbers of Godzilla Vs Kong that had released before the second covid wave. The collections have been managed without cities such as Mumbai and Pune which can contribute around 20% of the overall business for Hollywood releases.

Meanwhile, action flick Fast & Furious 9 saw a slowdown in collections thanks to Shang-Chi, making around 1.75 crore on its first day. Draw for the film has been impacted by the fact that pirated versions have been circulating online. Meanwhile, Bellbottom finished a two-week run in theatres with 25.77 crore.

