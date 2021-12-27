New Delhi: Marvel’s next superhero film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will release in cinemas in May 2022. It is intended to be the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and the 28th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, alongside Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olson, and Xochitl Gonez.

The previous instalment had made Rs. 25.2 crore in box office collections in India.

To be sure, Marvel films have been setting the cash registers in India lately with Spider-Man: No Way Home having made Rs. 131 crore at last count. Hollywood itself is off to a good start in India post the second covid wave with hits like Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Marvel’s Eternals. The latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, had also managed opening weekend collections of around Rs. 11.5-12 crore in India, making for a good start to recovery for the theatre business in the festive quarter.

The American film industry seems ready to stage a comeback to theatres. This October, Walt Disney that had adopted hybrid models for recent films, bringing them out in theatres and on OTT simultaneously, said that the rest of its 2021 slate will have exclusive theatrical releases.

In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly ₹1,225 crore in India which was higher than ₹900 crore- Rs. 950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localization campaigns by Hollywood studios has added much to their appeal in the country. With fewer local films in theatres immediately after reopening of cinemas, the first batch of Hollywood titles had helped restart recovery for the exhibition business, film industry experts said.

