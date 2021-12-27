Marvel’s next superhero film ‘Doctor Strange’ to release in May 2022

To be sure, Marvel films have been setting the cash registers in India lately with Spider-Man: No Way Home having made Rs. 131 crore at last count. Hollywood itself is off to a good start in India post the second covid wave with hits like Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Marvel’s Eternals. The latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, had also managed opening weekend collections of around Rs. 11.5-12 crore in India, making for a good start to recovery for the theatre business in the festive quarter.