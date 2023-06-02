Marvel’s recent releases fail to capture Indian audiences4 min read 02 Jun 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Recent additions have even failed to capitalize on the momentum generated by the release of Avengers: Endgame prior to the pandemic and Spider-Man: No Way Home shortly thereafter.
New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, recent films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a much-in-demand brand, including the likes of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Eternals, have struggled to surpass the ₹100 crore mark in India and, in certain instances, even the ₹50 crore mark.
