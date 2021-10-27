Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 12 November

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 12 November

Shang-Chi is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Simu Liu alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, MIchelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.
1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Lata Jha

  • The film, available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada besides English, had released in cinemas early September and was one of the first hits post the second covid wave, making 23.70 crore at last count

Marvel’s latest superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting 12 November. The film, available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada besides English, had released in cinemas early September and was one of the first hits post the second covid wave, making 23.70 crore at last count.

Shang-Chi is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Simu Liu alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, MIchelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

This July, Disney+ Hotstar had announced new subscription plans and original titles across web shows and films for the next few months. Starting September, services have been available for a mobile-only plan of 499 per year, 899 per year for two devices and 1,499 per year across four devices.

Moreover, Disney+ content, including English originals and Hollywood movies such as those from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that was only available in dubbed versions for VIP customers can now be accessed in the original format by all paid subscribers of Hotstar.

The company had also listed its slate of new shows, such as Ajay Devgn’s Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, historical drama The Empire starring Shabana Azmi and Kunal Kapoor, medical series Human starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, and the second season of family crime drama Aarya. The launches include thrillers and mysteries such as Six Suspects starring Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha, tech-thriller Escaype Live starring Siddharth and Javed Jaffrey, supernatural thriller Fear 1.0 starring Tisca Chopra and crime drama Gharshana, among others.

In an earnings call this August, Disney+ had said that Hotstar made up nearly 40% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the April to June quarter.

