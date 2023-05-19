Marvel’s new film to release in India ahead of the US1 min read 19 May 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will have multiple language versions including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.
Marvel’s new animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release a day earlier in India, on 1 June, ahead of its US release. It will have multiple language versions including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. It is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It has been voiced by Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Issa Rae.
