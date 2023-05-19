Marvel’s new animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release a day earlier in India, on 1 June, ahead of its US release. It will have multiple language versions including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. It is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It has been voiced by Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Issa Rae.

Trade experts said American films that are increasingly finding an audience in small towns are driving the need for large-format cinemas in such places, where young viewers closely follow franchises and characters.

In 2019, Hollywood movies made ₹1,250 crore- ₹1,300 crore out of the total ₹4,400 crore made by theatrical releases across languages in India. Hollywood has also rebounded far better than Hindi films in the post-pandemic period.

Close on the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home which made over ₹218 crore upon its release in India in December 2021, Hollywood has given hits like The Batman ( ₹48.10 crore), Doctor Strange ( ₹130 crore), Top Gun: Maverick ( ₹34.50 crore), Jurassic World Dominion ( ₹68.56 crore) and Thor: Love and Thunder ( ₹101.71 crore) over the past few months.

Hollywood is recovering well after the pandemic as people discover new entertainment on streaming services. However, challenges in India arise from the fact that with advancements in technology, the trend globally is moving towards large formats and larger screens. Premium large-format theatres are becoming popular in India, but continue to remain a luxury with tremendous growth potential.

However, with discerning cinema audiences having moved online for entertainment during covid pandemic, smaller, niche films in several international languages are struggling to find takers in cinemas. These include small scale Hollywood films or movies from Korea and Iran that were originally popular in the big metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru and could make up to Rs. 1 crore from their release in theatres.