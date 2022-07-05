Mass-market films are simultaneous hits on box office and OTT

Clearly theatre owners no longer seem to be complaining about the narrow window between cinema and digital debuts of films, given that they had threatened to ban stars who premiere their films directly on streaming platforms during the first few months of the covid-19 lockdown. For instance, in April 2020, the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association had taken strong objection to a decision to release actor Jyothika’s courtroom drama Ponmagal Vanthal on Amazon Prime Video. The association’s general secretary, Panneerselvam, had released a video stating that films starring Jyothika’s husband Suriya, who had also produced Ponmagal Vanthal, would not be released in theatres if the move is not shelved. Over time, not only have cinemas made peace with the fact that films will stream sooner on OTT than they used to but that they must milk these titles to their full potential. On their part, video streaming platforms want to cash in on the popularity of the films when it is at peak.