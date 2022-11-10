Mastodon, Koo are not true alternatives to Twitter: Experts3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 01:21 AM IST
- Homegrown Koo has around 10-12 mn monthly active users and has seen many sign-ups since Musk’s takeover
NEW DELHI :
Despite an influx of new users for platforms that serve as alternatives to Twitter since billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of the microblogging platform, experts are not convinced that any of them can serve as true alternatives. Platforms like Mastodon, CounterSocial, TribelSocial, and homegrown Koo, have seen a growth in user sign-ups since Musk’s takeover, but industry experts said the migration may be short lived.