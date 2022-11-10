Mastodon, Koo are not true alternatives to Twitter: Experts

Launched first in 2016, Mastodon came into the limelight in India in 2019 when Supreme Court of India lawyer Sanjay Hegde announced that he is moving to the platform after his Twitter account was blocked. The move was followed by several others, who created Mastodon accounts, but the trend soon died out. The platform allows users to create and host their private Twitter-like networks called Instances, where the creator can define guidelines and also decide who can join the network.