‘Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner Bros. over HBO Max streaming release

“WB’s sole purpose in moving the release date of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ forward was to create a desperately needed wave of year-end HBO Max premium subscriptions from what it knew would be a blockbuster film, despite knowing full well that it would decimate the film’s box office revenue and deprive Village Roadshow of any economic upside that WB and its affiliates would enjoy," according to the suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.