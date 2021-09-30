NEW DELHI : Director Ridley Scott's historical drama The Last Duel will arrive in cinemas in India on 22 October, building on the slate that Hollywood studios have laid out for the next couple of weeks as cinemas in Maharashtra reopen. The film stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.

The Last Duel had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on 10 September and is scheduled to be released in the US on 15 October by 20th Century Studios.

To be sure, with gradual opening of theatres across the country, and Maharashtra coming on board by 22 October, Hollywood studios are looking at making up for lost time in India by bringing a bunch of movie titles already released in other parts of the world.

Warner Bros brought out action flick Fast and Furious 9 in September, while Sony Pictures has Venom, Peter Rabbit 2 and Escape Room 2 which are expected to draw audiences to theatres in the initial weeks when there are fewer Indian films available. Film trade experts said the opening of top metros, especially in the south have paved the way for these films whose major markets are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly ₹1,225 crore in India which was higher than ₹900 crore- ₹950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localization campaigns by Hollywood studios has added much to their appeal in the country. Presuming sentiments remain subdued and people wary of visiting theatres over the next couple of months, the first batch of Hollywood titles could help restart recovery for the exhibition business, film industry experts said.

