May movie round-up: ‘Student Of The Year 2,’ ‘India’s Most Wanted’ disappoint

New Delhi: An impressive line-up has not resulted in the best news at the box office in India this May. At collections of ₹67.84 crore and ₹9.56 crore, big-ticket films like Student Of The Year 2 and India’s Most Wanted have failed to set the cash registers ringing.

“Despite a decent line-up of films, May was not as exciting at the box office. Several films released this month but none stood out at the box office. Alongside Aladdin which attracted family audiences, De De Pyaar De sustained well, but a true blue blockbuster was missing in May," said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer- Cinemas at online ticketing site BookMyShow.

Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De had earned a decent ₹82.42 crore at last count. Saksena added that the euphoria for Marvel’s superhero flick Avengers: Endgame, which released towards the end of April, followed in May as well with a decent audience uptake and the film has crossed the ₹360 crore mark. Other films that released this month, fell a tad short of expectations. This included action thriller Blank ( ₹5.15 crore), crime thriller Setters (Rs. 58 lakh) and biopic PM Narendra Modi (Rs. 17.29 crore).

“With Student Of The Year 2 and India’s Most Wanted, the numbers were especially surprising because they came from good production houses and credible talent," said film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar adding that one criticism for SOTY 2 came from Tiger Shroff fans who are used to his action hero image and couldn’t take to the young school romance.

For the Hollywood fans, American music fantasy Aladdin brought some good news at earnings of ₹18.50 crore while neo-noir action thriller John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum also opened well. Non-Hindi local language cinema enjoyed a decent run though with Mahesh Babu’s Telugu action drama Maharshi raking in ₹100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend and Punjabi films Muklawa and Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh earning ₹5.06 crore and ₹2.52 crore at last count.

To be sure, there is much to look forward to next month which begins with Salman Khan’s big Eid release Bharat. There is also Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, director Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 and Hollywood science fiction action comedy Men in Black: International.

“It’s a promising month for sure," Johar said.

All figures are sourced from movie websites Bollywood Hungama and Box Office India.