Allow post-production, open up vaccination: M&E industry bodies request Maha CM

NEW DELHI: A co-coordination committee on behalf of the media and entertainment industry comprising all the craft unions, broadcasters and producer bodies have written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking certain concessions while the state remains under lockdown and all shoots halted for the rest of the month.

The Maharashtra government imposed Section 144 for the next 15 days earlier this week in the light of rising covid cases, prohibiting shoots for films, web shows and TV serials.

Among other things, the bodies have requested that the post-production work which is done in a studio facility in a closed environment be allowed to be carried on, so that the already shot content can be edited and completed for final broadcasting. “The telecast of fresh episodes is essential to ensure the people who are forced indoors due to the lockdown are entertained with fresh content," the bodies said in a letter to the CM. 0This will reduce their anxiety and depression to a considerable extent," it added.

Further, there are many sets which are in the process of being built but may become unserviceable due to closure and producers will have to suffer huge losses. To avoid the same, setting work may be allowed to continue with construction workers being permitted to stay on the set with all precautions. “This will also help the workers who are largely migrants with a safe abode and wages in these difficult times," the letter said.

Producers have also asked that the financial package announced by the CM be extended to M&E workers, technicians and actors who may be daily wage earners, besides small-time actors especially in the regional space.

Emphasizing on the need for quick vaccination, the bodies have asked for centers at locations such as Film City and the MiraBhayander region in Maharashtra specially catering to film and TV workers.

