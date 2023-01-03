M&E revenue to grow 12-14% in FY24, says report1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Advertisement revenue, which accounts for 55% of the sector’s revenue, will grow 14% given its strong correlation with economic activity.
NEW DELHI: The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry may log 12-14% year-on-year increase in revenues to ₹1.6 lakh crore in fiscal 2024, against 16% growth expected this fiscal, according to a latest report by rating agency CRISIL.