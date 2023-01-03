NEW DELHI: The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry may log 12-14% year-on-year increase in revenues to ₹1.6 lakh crore in fiscal 2024, against 16% growth expected this fiscal, according to a latest report by rating agency CRISIL.

Advertisement revenue, which accounts for 55% of the sector’s revenue, will grow 14% given its strong correlation with economic activity. Also, the general elections expected mid-2024 will trigger an increase in ad spend in the last quarter of next fiscal. Subscription revenue, accounting for the balance 45%, will grow at a slower pace of 12%, led by strong recovery in films. Excluding film exhibition, revenue growth would be modest at 4-5%.

“While television will continue to dominate ad revenue share given its wider reach, digital will lead in growth, rising 15-18% annually over the medium term. It has emerged as the medium of choice in the past few years amid accelerated adoption of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, online gaming, e-commerce, e-learning, and online news platforms," Naveen Vaidyanathan, director, CRISIL Ratings said in a statement. “After the pandemic, digital has become the second-largest segment after TV in terms of ad spends. Together, they account for over three-fourths of the ad revenue for the M&E sector, followed by the print segment with a one-fifth share," he added.

While print media, too, will see healthy ad revenue growth of 15% on-year next fiscal, it would still trail the pre-pandemic level by 800-1000 basis points. That is because of slow recovery in ad yields, especially for English editions. Other hyperlocal media such as radio and outdoor could reach pre-pandemic levels next fiscal spurred by increased commuting as well as higher ad budgets for micro, small and medium enterprises, the key drivers for these segments, CRISIL said.

As for non-ad revenue, theatre collections for film exhibition, which was the most affected by covid-19, may surpass pre-pandemic levels with strong growth of 30% on-year next fiscal, after making a strong comeback this fiscal. The addition of screens amid rising occupancy will support the growth. Subscription revenue growth for TV and print would be driven by moderate improvement in realisations in the near term but would bear the heat of shifting consumer preference towards digital medium in the long term.

“Increasing digitalisation would affect TV and print subscription in the long run, necessitating accelerated integration of digital media into traditional segments. Moreover, while moviegoers are back in cinema halls, increased OTT consumption could impact theatrical collections. Some of the pandemic-driven changes in consumer behaviour may lead to structural changes in business models in the M&E sector over the long term and will need to be monitored," Rakshit Kachhal, associate director, CRISIL Ratings said in a statement.