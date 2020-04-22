Media body seeks access through Delhi-Noida border

NEW DELHI: The News Broadcasters Association has written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to permit media personnel to travel for work and professional purposes across the Delhi-Noida border, which has been sealed due to the covid-19 lockdown.

The association has sought permission to travel across the border on the basis of photo identity cards issued by the respective news channels and urged authorities to do away with the need for issuance of curfew passes.

The NBA said its members, including reporters, cameramen and technicians, are required to travel on a daily basis to different parts of the national capital region for news coverage. Given the large number of employees required to travel and because locations are not always fixed in advance, it is tough for the association to secure curfew passes issued.

Since there are no public transport facilities available in the city, most television channels are providing pick-up and drop facilities to employees and support staff through contracted vehicles.

“In such circumstances, insisting on compliance by media personnel with the mandate of obtaining special curfew passes or any other restrictions imposed on how the employees should travel in company-owned vehicles would jeopardize the very functioning of news channels during the lockdown," the NBA has said in its letter.

“This would greatly harm the larger public interest, and deprive members of the public of the availability of a vital medium for obtaining critical information, including life-saving information," it has added.

The role of news channels is particularly critical during the present challenging times. Quick and timely dissemination of updated information regarding the spread of the covid-19 virus and measures implemented by the government authorities, as well as efforts being made by members of civil society, is of utmost importance, the letter states.



