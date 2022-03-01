Media dips its toes into metaverse

There is a lot that the Metaverse can offer to consumer-facing companies, said Vishakha Singh, vice-president, WazirX NFT Marketplace. “What is known is that it is going to be a virtual replica of the real world. And from that perspective, the music industry can look forward to seeing many avatars of existing artistes, live shows with these avatars, and perhaps buy and sell memorabilia. Other opportunities in the Metaverse are related to finance. This would mean monetization of music rights and IP rights of these avatars," Singh said.