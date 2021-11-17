Media, entertainment industry bats for light-touch regulation

Trai chairman Vaghela, who said television broadcasters had done a great government service by keeping people entertained as they remained home during the pandemic, pointed out that around 46% of the population had taken to watching TV all seven days of the week, at the peak of the lockdown but there was still scope for deeper television penetration. “Trai is committed to ensuring ease of doing business for the telecom and broadcast sector," he said, adding that the regulator is working towards creating time-bound solutions and reforms in policies and hopes Indian consumers can access global offerings such as pay-per-view and pay-per-programme in time.