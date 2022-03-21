Media, entertainment sector poised to reach nearly $31 bn by 2024: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Digital media has firmly established itself as the second-largest segment in the M&E industry. It grew by ₹68 billion in 2021. Share of traditional media stood at 68% of sector revenues
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) sector is expected to grow 17% to $25.2 billion in 2022 and bounce back to pre-pandemic levels of 2019, according to a report by Ficci (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) and consulting firm EY. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to $30.9 billion by 2024. The industry grew 16.4% to $21.5 billion in 2021.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) sector is expected to grow 17% to $25.2 billion in 2022 and bounce back to pre-pandemic levels of 2019, according to a report by Ficci (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) and consulting firm EY. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to $30.9 billion by 2024. The industry grew 16.4% to $21.5 billion in 2021.
Digital media has firmly established itself as the second-largest segment in the M&E industry, according to the report. It grew by ₹68 billion in 2021. Share of traditional media stood at 68% of sector revenues.
Digital media has firmly established itself as the second-largest segment in the M&E industry, according to the report. It grew by ₹68 billion in 2021. Share of traditional media stood at 68% of sector revenues.
In 2021, when India’s nominal GDP grew 19%, advertising growth outperformed and grew 25%. The highest growth was in television advertising of Rs. 62 billion, followed by digital advertising of ₹55 billion and then of ₹29 billion from print. By 2024, India’s advertising market should reach ₹1 trillion, the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, subscription revenue for television continued to fall for the second year in a row; experiencing a 6.2% de-growth due to a reduction in pay TV homes and a fall in consumer-end ARPUs. Connected TV sets, however, increased to 10 million.
“India has always been a different kind of media and entertainment market. High on volume and low on ARPU, yet up top with the rest on technology and ahead of the pack when it comes to digital adoption. Technology has led to the democratization of M&E in India – content is now created for the people, by the people and of the people," Ashish Pherwani, EY India media and entertainment leader said in a statement.
Digital advertising grew 29% to reach Rs. 246 billion. In addition, advertising by SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) and long-tail advertisers reached ₹117 billion. Included in these revenues is advertising earned by e-commerce platforms of ₹55 billion, which is now 16% of total digital advertising. Digital subscription also grew 29% to reach ₹56 billion. 80 million paid video subscriptions across almost 40 million Indian households generated ₹54 billion, an amount which is around 50% of broadcasters’ share of TV subscription revenues. Due to a plethora of free audio options, just 3 million consumers bought music subscriptions, generating ₹1.6 billion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Advertising revenues for print grew 24% in 2021 as supply chains opened and circulation recovered. Subscription revenues saw a growth of 12% on the back of recovery in direct-to-home and newsstand sales as well as rising cover prices.
Despite people going back to work as the effects of the pandemic receded, and regulatory uncertainty, the online gaming segment grew 28% in 2021 to reach ₹101 billion. Online gamers grew 8% from 360 million in 2020 to 390 million.
Notwithstanding capacity restrictions in cinemas during the year, over 750 films were released in 2021, as compared to just 441 releases in 2020. Over 100 films released directly on streaming platforms, too. The segment grew 28% but remained at half its 2019 levels and should recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2023.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At 57%, animation and VFX was the fastest-growing segment in 2021, as content production resumed, service exports increased, and the sector adopted virtual production. The live events segment also grew 20% over an extremely depleted base, primarily due to the relaxation of event curbs in a few states and increase in vaccination rates; however, revenues were just 40% of 2019 revenues. It should recover its 2019 levels by end 2024, the report said.
“India is back post pandemic with a 16% growth in the M&E sector. After a difficult year-and-a-half, we have adapted and evolved with new ways of storytelling and innovation at every step. The creator market has exploded, we have hyper local content meeting cross-border collaborations, all of it being leveraged by India's unique 'and' market where the TV, digital, print, radio and OOH (out-of-home) not only co-exist but complement each other," Jyoti Deshpande, co-chairman, Ficci media and entertainment Committee, said in a statement.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!