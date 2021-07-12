Media, entertainment sector to touch Rs4.1 trillion by 2025

Film box office revenue slumped 5% to Rs2,652 crore in 2020 as theatres remained shut for most of the year. The film segment is expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 39.3% grossing Rs13,857 crore by the end of 2025. The dynamic between big-screen entertainment and OTT content should play out smoothly, Basu said, with the former becoming a space for large-scale star vehicles and the latter accommodating more content-based programming.