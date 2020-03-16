Media Research Users Council changes its name to MRUC India

NEW DELHI : Media Research Users Council (MRUC) on Monday announced its new name which – Media Research Users Council India (MRUC India). The not-for-profit industry body said that the new name will enable the organisation to effectively capture its national stature.

Pratap Pawar, chairman of MRUC and chairman, Sakal Media Group said, “The change in name only reaffirms our commitment in advancing the cause of media research in India. MRUC India will continue to provide the industry with research studies that are robust, reliable and of global standard."

MRUC India was established in the year 1994 with the purpose of providing its members with credible and consistent research enabling critical marketing and business decisions. Indian Readership Study (IRS), which is the flagship study of MRUC India, is a readership and product consumption survey that provides insights in media and product consumption. The council today has over 150 members with representation from advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasting industries.

IRS is a study of print media readership published by MRUC. The survey is critical to advertisers as it helps them decide which print publications to advertise in. IRS data is being released on a quarterly basis starting first quarter of this year.

