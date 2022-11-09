Meet illustrious quizmasters of Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 20225 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 11:15 AM IST
The largest food quiz of India concluded with a roaring success.
The largest food quiz of India concluded with a roaring success.
Several estimates suggest that the rising incidence of unhealthy food habits has triggered an obesity epidemic all over the world. Preference for junk food and other not-so-healthy options among modern-day kids is also a growing concern for parents. There are various smart ways of inculcating healthy eating habits in them, and one of them is making them curious about food. This is exactly what a food quiz can do, very effectively. Keeping this in mind, HT School, along with Slurrp, joined hands with Lupin to conduct India’s largest food quiz: Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022.